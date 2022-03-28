Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Slipshod in city’s car parking

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Dear Sir
Our capital is already burdened with overpopulation amid growing unplanned urbanization. An added crisis to it is illegal car parking. Unauthorized parking of cars and other vehicles on important roads and streets is worsening the city's traffic crisisday by day. A tendency of not using the designated places for parking cars is noted among people, especially the influentials. Even the narrow alleys that people choose for shortcut walkways to avert long tailback and save time are also found occupied by illegal parking.

A few days back, on my way to Dilkhusha, I found some private cars standing halfhazardly on the middle of the road leading to Bak Chattar from Shapla Chattar causing my rickshaw to delay around half an hour. And this is the regular picture of every commercial area of the city. Administration needs to be more prompt in addressing this illegal car parking. Those who are doing this in violation of traffic rules must be contained with iron hand.

Jhantu
 Goran, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Slipshod in city’s car parking
OIC conference and Rohingya refugee issue
Ukraine crisis: New equation in global politics
District attachment
Bangladesh’s stance on Ukraine seeks high applause
Climate change challenges in the post C-19 era
Price hike exceeded its limit
Riyadh and Ankara move to repair their relations


Latest News
Police use water cannon to disperse hartal supporters
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft