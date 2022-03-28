

District attachment



He participated in a rally for the cause of Bangladesh in the Trafalgar Square on August 1, 1971. He did not wait up to the start of August to get his monthly salary. He did not care for 'pieces of silver' and was exposed to great sufferings in financial and other terms. Undaunted, he continued to fight for Bangladesh on the diplomatic front until liberation.



Mohiuddin Madhu retired as the principal of the Foreign Service Training Academy (with the rank and status of secretary to the government). He continues to write articles and columns in dailies and periodicals. These reflect his everlasting commitment to be principles and consciousness of the war of liberation.



The summer months of 1968 kept us busy with routine activities: horse riding, tennis and social activities. These left insufficient time for studies. We felt nervous thinking of the challenges of learning subjects of law such as the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Civil Procedure Code, the Evidence Act and land revenue laws.



The final passing out examination was scheduled to be held in late September before we were posted to districts for a yearlong on-the-job training. Needless to say, we considered the grim prospect of the difficulties in overcoming the barriers with a large measure of trepidation. The fact that by the end of June we would be sent out in groups for what was called district attachment caused us concern.



Will we be in a position to continue serious studies in the new locales? Will we be able to pass the FPO honourably? Doubts and uncertainty clouded our minds even as we prepared to leave the academy temporarily for the districts to which we were attached.



District attachment:

We, the 13 probationers from the eastern wing, were posted to various stations of the then West Pakistan. The West Pakistanis were sent to districts in the then East Pakistan. The group consisting of Shahed Sadullah, Abdus Shakoor, Shah Mohammad Farid and Akbar Ali Khan went to cool Quetta, Balochistan.



The group composed of Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, Khashruzzaman Choudhury and me were sent to Kohat in the North-West Frontier Province. Shamsuddin, Abdul Hamid Choudhury and Mamunur Rashid went to Peshawar, NWFP. The fourth group included Abdul Muyeed Choudhury, Waliul Islam and Syed Rezaul Hayat.



The members of the Pakistan Foreign Service also were attached with various districts. PFS probationers from East Pakistan were sent to the districts of East Pakistan while those from West Pakistan were sent to districts there.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his

writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as

"The Symphony of Our Times"









The story of Mohiuddin Madhu did not end in 1968. His role as a freedom fighter on the diplomatic front is unforgettable. He joined the war of liberation during 1971 in London. At that time, he was posted as the second secretary to the Pakistani High Commission in the United Kingdom. As the month of July ended, he resigned from the job and joined the movement for liberation.He participated in a rally for the cause of Bangladesh in the Trafalgar Square on August 1, 1971. He did not wait up to the start of August to get his monthly salary. He did not care for 'pieces of silver' and was exposed to great sufferings in financial and other terms. Undaunted, he continued to fight for Bangladesh on the diplomatic front until liberation.Mohiuddin Madhu retired as the principal of the Foreign Service Training Academy (with the rank and status of secretary to the government). He continues to write articles and columns in dailies and periodicals. These reflect his everlasting commitment to be principles and consciousness of the war of liberation.The summer months of 1968 kept us busy with routine activities: horse riding, tennis and social activities. These left insufficient time for studies. We felt nervous thinking of the challenges of learning subjects of law such as the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Civil Procedure Code, the Evidence Act and land revenue laws.The final passing out examination was scheduled to be held in late September before we were posted to districts for a yearlong on-the-job training. Needless to say, we considered the grim prospect of the difficulties in overcoming the barriers with a large measure of trepidation. The fact that by the end of June we would be sent out in groups for what was called district attachment caused us concern.Will we be in a position to continue serious studies in the new locales? Will we be able to pass the FPO honourably? Doubts and uncertainty clouded our minds even as we prepared to leave the academy temporarily for the districts to which we were attached.District attachment:We, the 13 probationers from the eastern wing, were posted to various stations of the then West Pakistan. The West Pakistanis were sent to districts in the then East Pakistan. The group consisting of Shahed Sadullah, Abdus Shakoor, Shah Mohammad Farid and Akbar Ali Khan went to cool Quetta, Balochistan.The group composed of Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, Khashruzzaman Choudhury and me were sent to Kohat in the North-West Frontier Province. Shamsuddin, Abdul Hamid Choudhury and Mamunur Rashid went to Peshawar, NWFP. The fourth group included Abdul Muyeed Choudhury, Waliul Islam and Syed Rezaul Hayat.The members of the Pakistan Foreign Service also were attached with various districts. PFS probationers from East Pakistan were sent to the districts of East Pakistan while those from West Pakistan were sent to districts there.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelly, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former teachnocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, Died on August 12, 2019. He contributed hiswriteups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as"The Symphony of Our Times"