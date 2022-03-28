

Bangladesh’s stance on Ukraine seeks high applause



By favouring Ukraine, Bangladesh turned back to its customary stance in favour of peace and human rights and against war. Besides, Bangladesh got rid of stigmata branded by the Western world and mass people who uttered Bangladesh's abstention from the resolution on "condemning" Russia in the early of the month was not a vestige of neutrality; rather was a matter of favouring Russia.



On 24th March, the Russian Federation has addressed a resolution in the UNSC in respect of spotlighting "the humanitarian needs in Ukraine". The United Nations Security Council members obstructed the resolution as Russia did not speak of anything about "invasion".



The only country that supported Russia is China and some of the rest abstained while the majority opposed the resolution. The same day denotes another breakthrough development in the UNGA where Ukraine brought forth another resolution regarding "the humanitarian crisis in the country caused by Russian aggression".



Though the resolution could not alter the previous trajectory as a whole, the stance of Bangladesh could catch the eyes of the majority of countries in the UN 'town hall'.



In the resolution, Bangladesh voted in favour of Ukraine's demand and upheld its customary stance of promoting peace and opposing war. Bangladesh's position resembles the previous voting trajectory of the country in the UNGA regarding the Cambodian crisis, Afghanistan crisis and Palestine issue.



As a peace-fostering country, Bangladesh has done something extremely necessary coming out from the anomaly done in early March in this regard. However, 140 countries voted in favour of the resolution and 38 countries abstained while 05 countries went against it.



The U-turn of Bangladesh in this resolution marks a conspicuous gesture that exhibits 'Bangladesh's foreign policy always favours peace and opposes war.' 'Friendship to peace and malice towards war' is reckoned the basement of peace-fostering and non-interference foreign policy of Bangladesh.



Bangladesh's stance, however, in the previous resolution on 'condemning Russian aggression' gave rise to a kittle and disquiet crux for its foreign policy trajectory. That time Bangladesh was on such a brink whither it got entangled with a question of morality, rationality and identical interest as the country is widely weighed and reckoned with as a peace-loving country on the world stage.



Bangladesh, along with the major South Asian countries- India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka-, abstained from the early resolution regarding the crisis on 2nd March, in contrast to its all prior voting gestures. By the time, Bangladesh turned back on the right track and customary stance that upholds Bangladesh's robust voice against any aggression and in favour of human rights and humanitarian aspects. This development must be welcomed with a standing ovation.



The previous resolution held by the UNGA on the Ukraine crisis was a conundrum that left the developing countries in such a predicament where they strived to make decisions with a sound position.



As most of the developing countries pursue 'wait-and-see policy' in such political complication, they get into kittle grip and get afraid of bloc politics. Bangladesh also is not out of this grip though the politically promising and economically rising South Asian country nowadays endeavours to pursue more subtle and astute policy in this type of high-risk issue.



In the resolution, Bangladesh's standpoint was right from the perspective of neutrality despite having no vigorous ground for defending its moral posture. Besides, the detrimental crux got appeared when Bangladesh foreign minister argued 'the resolution was not for bringing an end to the war; rather for blaming and reprimanding Russia'.



However, celebrating one month of grief and misery common Ukrainian had faced with the brutal moments of their life. Moreover, the war has developed many dynamics and the case of humanitarian crisis got well-palpable that let the developing countries like Bangladesh be more rational and obvious on its position.



Therefore, Bangladesh got robust ground to defend its stance in the subsequent and recent resolution on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.



As a peace-loving and NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) country, Bangladesh took an apt and fair stance in the recent resolution. Bangladesh's foreign policy reexhibited its customary posture against war with an emphatic voice.



Since the war is prolonging and the humanitarian grounds are worsening day by day, it is now the ideal time for Bangladesh to talk loudly and it did. Bangladesh is always plucky about the humanitarian issue which is proved again.



Inasmuch as the foreign policy of Bangladesh endorses high profile in low-risk issues and low profile in high-risk areas, the decision of favouring the recent resolution on the Ukraine crisis seeks high applause.

Kawsar Uddin Mahmud, Student, University of Dhaka















