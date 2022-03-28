

Climate change challenges in the post C-19 era



This all sounds very familiar to those that have long been advocating urgent action to the global climate change crisis.COVID-19 has also shown us that to tackle a global crisis, governments, institutions and civil society need to come together for the public good. As we are ultimately emerging into a post-pandemic world, how we reshape will have key implications for our ability to address climate change this decade and the forthcoming future.



A study conducted by UNDP in 2020 on the public opinion on climate changefound that nearly two-thirds of people around the globe recognized climate change as a global emergency that must take priority in view of this pandemic. This message has been amplified by the pandemic that has showedin the most tragic of situations that our old exploits and behaviors can change.



It also showed that emissions can fall and that we are all accountablefor the planet we inhabit.Across the world, governments and corporations have committed to net-zero emissions or climate neutrality targets toward 2050 and this momentum needs to continue becausedespite the lessons of the pandemic that we can change and despite the commitments that have been made, emissions bounced back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2020.



Many of the root causes of climate change also increase the risk of pandemics. Climate change has already made conditions more favorable to the spread of some infectious diseases, including waterborne diseases such as diarrhea and cholera, and mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue fever.



Deforestation, which happens mostly for agricultural purposes, is the largest cause of habitat loss worldwidewhich forces animals to migrate and potentially contact other animals or people and share germs and that creates an opportunity for pathogens to get into new hosts.Climate change hits hard on several fronts that matter to when and where pathogens appear, including temperature and rainfall patterns. To help limit the risk of infectious diseases, we must vastly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.



Recent studies confirm that people who live in places with poor air quality are more likely to die from COVID-19. People with chronic health conditions and lower-incomeare disproportionately impacted by both COVID-19 and climate change, and pollution is at the heart of both problems.In places where air pollution is a common problem, special attention must be needed to individuals who may be more exposed or vulnerable than others to polluted air.



Thesevulnerable population may need more support than they did even before COVID-19 came along. Reducing air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas also helps keep our lungs healthy, which can protect us from respiratory infections like coronavirus.



To combat climate change, we need to radically decrease greenhouse gas emissions. Generating electricity from low-carbon energy sources like wind and solar decreases harmful air pollutants such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides etc. that led to various diseases and premature deaths that put further stresses on our health care systems.





We can make our workforce healthier and more climate-resilient through scaling-up investments in low-carbon technologies. We also need to take climate action to prevent the next pandemic. For example, preventing deforestation, a root cause of climate change, can help stem biodiversity loss and slow animal migrations that can increase risk of infectious disease spread.



The pandemic recovery will take years and the aftershocks will likely fundamentally reshape industries and society. Countries need to emerge from this crisis stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable than they were before. Policymakers are looking at how to bring the global economy back to life - with sustainability at its heart.As the economy is re-launched, it is vital that governments and companies alike should build back better, and in doing so are ready to not just face up to the climate crisis, but to beat it.



Across the post-pandemic world, translating bold climate objectives into policies and investments will require close attention to individual country circumstances and strong cooperation between national governments and international institutions.



Policymakers must view climate change through a multi-pronged lens. To combat the impacts of climate change, policymakers should prioritize financial support in areas such as clean energy technologies, access to electricity, and sustainable forestry as well as resilience and mitigation measures to tame natural disasters caused by climate change. Richer countriesmust support sustainable development in poorer countries to help raise living standards and protect the environment.



Appropriate steps must be taken to protect the vulnerable from climate shocks and supportthe people and places that will be impacted by the transition to a low carbon economy. Just as we have with the COVID-19 pandemic, governments, businesses and international institutions must be ready to mobilize people and resources to protect the most at-risk groups in our societies. This means to be always prepared for unexpected events by building programs based on the fundamental principle of resilience.



The reality is that climate change is a multifaceted set of challenges - environmental, social, economic and political. There is no single solution and that is why it is so difficult to address quickly and impossible to tackle in isolation.



Research shows that the actions we need to combat climate change are the same actions we need to make people healthier right now. We can learn from this pandemic that people are motivated by the personal and the actionable. This is where every country has an opportunity to exercise global leadership and extraordinary actionsto combat climate change and pandemic challenges concurrently.

Tanvir Ahmad , Urban Planner, Climate Change & Public Health Researcher











