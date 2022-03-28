Freedom Fighter Kazi Shua Mia deprived of everything



Kazi Shua Mia

His nick name is Shua. Popular AL leader late Khaja Ahmmad in Feni would call him Kazi Shua Mia. So Kazi Azharul Haque became popular with this title.

Popular leader Khaja Ahmmad was a unique organizer of freedom fighters during the war. In the battle field of Feni, under the leadership of Khaja Ahmmad, Kazi Azharul Haque started fighting against occupation forces.

He and other FFs destroyed Bilonia Bridge, Matribhuiyan Bridge, and Birali Bridge in Feni to stop advancement of Pakistani soldiers. So he fell in the prey of occupation forces and Rajakars. At that time, Pakistani forces gave an order to shoot him at first sight. Later on, they and Rajakars started searching for him in different areas of Birali. At that time, a tea shopper at Birali Bazar Munsi Bhasani was pressed for giving whereabouts of Kazi Azharul Haque. As Munshi was reluctant, he was brutally tortured; then Munshi gave a wrong address, saying, "He (Shua Mia) is staying at Jele (fisher) Para of Bhabanipur." In haste, occupation forces moved to Jele Para. After being failed to find him, they made arson attack on Jele Para. Many fishers' houses were burnt.

When it became very risky to stay in his own area, he moved to Sonagazi area. Later on, along with VP Joynal, Abdur Rahman, B.Com, AKM Shamsul Haque, and others he took part in the battle actively. His role was prominent when some of Pakistani forces were confined and killed by FFs in Feni Town.

FF Kazi Azharul Haque said, "During the war time, my family members could not stay at home. It was feared their house would be burnt anytime. So, my wife and children would live in the jungle beside the house." He had a medicine centre at Birali Bazar, which was burnt.

On the day when Pakistani forces hurled bombs from plane in Feni, Kazi Azharul Haque was going by a bullock cart to bring rice from Feni Town; When he was coming back from the town, his rice-loaded vehicle was bombed. At that time, he was just passing Panchgachhiya Bazar. He managed to hide into a hole along the bank of the pond of Panchgachhiya Bazar mosque.

"I was a big enemy and most wanted person to the occupation forces. I could not meet my family members even secretly at night. Local people did not allow me to enter the village. If my coming to the village is leaked to the enemies, the village might be burnt entirely. It was feared by villagers. I did not get shelter from none of my village people," he said.

He further said, "I have played a courageous role taking my life risk in the Liberation War. After independence, I did not long for FF certificate. I could not imagine FF certificate would be so important. Now at the age of 87, I think it was a wrong decision not to collect FF certificate. Now Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of pro-FF government, who is also the president of Awami League (AL), is providing all types of facilities to FFs. I have no pain for not getting FF certificate or any facilities. My only appeal to the present government is to get state honour after my death."

"I was repressed in many ways after assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members during the regime of BNP government. BNP government and their party men harassed me in various ways," he maintained.

In 1972, Azharul Haque established Birali High School. As founder head teacher, he continued his teaching profession for 30 years. But he had to retire empty-handed in a compelling situation in 2002 just for holding a responsible position in AL. He was not granted even retirement allowance.

Despite being harassed repeatedly, he did not quit his principle. "At this last stage of my life, I think about nothing but AL only," he added.

During the post-independence time, FF Kazi Azharul Haque played the role of chairman of Relief Committee at No. 2 Panchgachiya Union. Besides, he was president of Feni Sadar Thana AL for five years till 1986. He said, "Now I am 87 years old. I have turned very sick due to old-age complications. I never got FF benefits, adult allowance or any type of assistance. I could not produce my saddened life story before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu. If she would know, I believe she must come to my assistance. I have done many things for the welfare of hapless FFs."

Kazi Azharul Haque was born in Birali Village in 1935. He is a son of Kazi Mahmuful Haque and Akiker Nessa Chowdhurani. His father was chairman of Panchgachhiya Union Board for 22 years before independence. Besides, Kazi Mahmuful Haque was a member of five-member Jury Board of greater Noakhali.

In 1964 Kazi Azharul Haque obtained his bachelor degree from Chattogram City College. Then he joined United Bank of India. When Liberation War started, he quitted his bank job to be a freedom fighter.

After independence, Kazi Azharul Haque became vice-president of Panchgachhiya Union; later on, he completed B.Ed from Feni Teachers Training College; then he joined Birali High School as head teacher.

He also said, "It took me a great trouble at the time of establishing Birali High School. I have donated 12 decimals of my land for the school. At that time it was very tough to get teachers. I was the first BA-degree holder in my area. After achieving graduation, many people came to see me. Still I am devoted to the people of my area and engaged in spreading education."

Recalling devoted leaders of the AL, FF Azharul Haque said, "After independence Khaja Saheb (Khaja Ahmmad) came to my house. Joynal Hazari also visited my house twice. Both of them enquired about me and recalled my contribution to the liberation, which encouraged me very much."

