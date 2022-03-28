Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Chattogram and Gopalganj, in two days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A man was murdered and five others were injured in a clash centring the post union parishad (UP) election violence in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Gouripur Village under Muchhapur Union in the upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Azahar Mia, 45, son of late Haider Ali, a resident of the area. He was a supporter of Pathan Bari.

Police and local sources said a clash took place in between the supporters of Pathan Bari and Molla Bari at night over establishing the supremacy in the area, which left Azahar killed and five others injured. The two groups have often been locked into clashes since the UP election held on November 28, 2021.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Gobinda Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision.

CHATTOGRAM: A young woman was allegedly strangled by her husband over a family feud in Bashbria Union in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Amena Begum, 25, wife of Md Russel of Jamalpur District.

Police sources said locals rushed to the house by hearing the sound of crying of the couple's 2-year old child. They saw the room was locked inside.

Later, locals broke the lock of the room and found the body lying in the room and their child beside the body.

Later, they informed police.

On Saturday morning, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sitakunda Circle) Ashraful Karim said Russel might have killed his wife and fled soon after the incident.

However, legal action would be taken in this connection, the official added.

GOPALGANJ: The acting in-charge of a rehabilitation centre was murdered by a drug addict in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Pol Gomez, 42, was the son of Russell Gomez Anandapur in Savar of Dhaka. He was the acting in-charge of a rehabilitation centre, named Bangladesh Youth First Concern, at Dakshin Devgram in Kotalipara Upazila.

Kotalipara PS OC Md Zillur Rahman said Kingkar Baroi, a drug addict who was admitted to the rehab, stabbed Pol Gomez at around 7:45am following a previous altercation took place four to five days back, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was rushed to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested killer Kingkar Baroi in this connection, the OC added.









