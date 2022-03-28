TIB initiative to make students aware of Right to Information act

GAIBANDHA, Mar 27: Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), a civil society organization, dedicated to fighting corruption, has taken an initiative to make aware the higher secondary level students of the district about Right to Information Act (RTI)-2009.

Masud Rana, area coordinator of TIB here said the students are being made aware about the RTI Act-2009 through Sachetan Nagarik Committee (SANAC), district chapter formed by the inspiration of TIB in cooperation with Youth engagement and Support (YES) Group.

On Thursday, an orientation on RTIAct-2009 was held for the students of Gaibandha Govt. Technical College at its hall room.

Principal of the college Engineer Md. Siddiqur Rahman inaugurated the orientation as chief guest and chief instructor Md. Saiful Islam was present at the event as special guest.

Instructor ASM Mostafizur Rahman and Junior Instructor Swapon Kumar Das addressed the ceremony, among others.

Then, an idea and conception about RTI Act-2009 was presented by Soleman Ali, a member of YES group.

Ali, in his speech, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina enacted the law in 2009 just after coming to power for ensuring free flow of information and people's right to information.

To ensure transparency and accountability of the officials and staff working in government, semi-government and autonomous offices including non-government organizations run by foreign fund is one of the objectives of the law, he added.

Principal Engineer Md. Siddiqur Rahman, in his speech, urged the students to know the law properly and to make it more popular gradually among them.

After discussion, a quiz competition on the law was also held. The students present took part in the competition and then the prizes were given to the winners.







