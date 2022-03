Three-day-long agricultural technology fair in Baraigram











Md Abdul Quddus, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating the three-day-long agricultural technology fair in Baraigram Upazila on Natore on Sunday. Baraigram UNO Mariam Khatun presided over the programme. Upazila Parishad Chairman Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwari and Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain were also present at that time. photo: observer