11 people killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 11 people including three elderly men have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Gopalganj, Manikganj, Tangail, Kurigram, Chattogram, Gazipur and Brahmanbaria, in three days.

GOPALGANJ: Two people including a union parishad (UP) chairman were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Muksudpur upazilas of the district in three days.

An elderly man was killed in a road accident in the district town on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Saheb Ali Fakir, 75, son of Nawab Ali, a resident of Char Para Village under Raghunathpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ghonapara Police Outpost Nur Saleman said an unidentified vehicle hit Sahem Ali in Chechaniakandi area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 8:45am while he was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as per their request, the SI added.

Earlier, a UP chairman was killed and another injured in a motorcycle accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Shah Akram Hossain Zafar, 75, was the chairman of Batikamari UP and vice-president of Muksudpur Upazila Unit of Awami League (AL).

Police and local sources said Akram Hossain Zafar was seriously injured when the motorcycle carrying him collided head-on with a rickshaw-van coming from the opposite direction in Banagram Munshibari area in the afternoon while he was on his way to home from Muksudpur following the Independence Day celebrations at Muksudpur Upazila Sadar. The driver of the motorcycle carrying him was slightly injured.

Later, his family members rushed Akram Hossain to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka for better treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 5pm.

The incident cast a shadow of mourning among the residents of Batikamari Union and Muksudpur Upazila AL.

Muhammad Farooq Khan, MP, from Gopalganj-1 constituency, expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved family members on his death.

MANIKGANJ: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Harirampur and Singair upazilas of the district on Saturday.

Two young men were killed in a road accident in Harirampur Upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Rustom, 21, son of Manik Mia, a resident of Enayetpur Suakha Cluster area in the upazila; and Ashraful, 20, son of Abdul Razzaq, a resident of Salehpur Village under Charbhadrasan Upazila in Faridpur District.

Police sources said a tractor overturned and fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Suakha Cluster Village in Harirampur Upazila in the afternoon, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from Soakha Canal under the vehicle and sent those to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Harirampur Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, an elderly man was killed in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nazumuddin, 70, a resident of Dhalla UP in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus hit Nazumuddin in Bhum Dakshin Bus Stand area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

TANGAIL: A member of Bangladesh army was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Aiyub Ali, son of Shamsul Islam, hailed from Naldanga Upazila of Natore District. He was a sergeant of Bangladesh Army.

Police sources said Aiyub Ali was returning home from his workplace in the capital riding by a motorcycle at night.

At one stage, an unknown vehicle hit the motorcycle in Panch Bikromhati area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail 250-bed Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Elenga Highway PS OC Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Maleque, son of Kachhar Uddin, a resident of Malbhanga Village under Nageshwari Municipality. He was the helper of a Nasiman (local vehicle) by profession.

Local sources said a nasiman turned turtle after losing its control over the steering while giving side to an auto-rickshaw in Technical Mor area under Kochakata PS on the Bhurungamari-Madarganj Road at around 8pm, which left its helper dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kochakata PS OC Jahedul Islam confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A person was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar, 29, a resident of Gomdandi Charkhijirpur Village in the upazila.

The injured are Abdul Jalil, 70, Helal, 35, Noor Hossain, 32, and Kala Mia, 48.

Police and local sources said a passenger-laden tempo overturned after losing its control over the steering in Gomdandi Fultala area at night while they were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony, which left five people critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdus Sattar dead.

Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex Community Medical Officer Sanjay Sen confirmed the incident.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Two people including a madrasa boy have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Akhter Hossain, 35, son of Abdur Rouf, a resident of Moktarpur Potan Village; and Ainul Islam Siam, 13, a sixth grader at a local madrasa and son of Abdul Sattar of Dakshin Nargana Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila.

The injured persons are: Mahfuz, 19, son of Gulzar, Shah Alam, 18, son of Shafiqul, and Siam, 15, son of Manzur, residents of Dakshin Nargana Village in the upazila.

Kaliganj PS OC Md Anisur Rahman said a Joypurhat-bound cement-laden covered van hit Akhter Hossain on the Kaliganj-Ajmatpur-Utakhola Road in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as per their request.

However, police seized the covered van but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Meanwhile, four teenage boys were going to the Ghorashal Bridge in the evening riding by a motorcycle, the OC further said.

At one stage, an unidentified truck coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle on the Kaliganj-Ghorashal Bypass Road, leaving all of them seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred all of them to Dhaka in critical condition.

Later, Ainul Islam Siam succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.

The other injured boys are now admitted to different hospitals in the capital, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A teenage boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rohan, son of Hamdu Miya, a resident of Chaksar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rohan was on his way to Madhabpur in Habiganj District on a motorcycle with his friend. He died on the spot when a truck from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle in Chandura area in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Khantihata Highway PS OC Shahjalal Alam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.









