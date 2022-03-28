SBAC Bank promotes Nurul Azim as DMD



Md. Nurul Azim

Azim started his glorious banking career with Premier Bank Ltd. in 2001 as Management Trainee Officer. Later on he switched to Southeast Bank Ltd in 2005 and worked in credit, Foreign Trade, General Banking and other responsibilities at Branch Banking.

He joined in National Bank Ltd in the year 2010.

He joined in SBAC Bank Ltd in the year 2014 and has been working as Head of Gulshan Branch of the Bank. During his long tenure of 22 years of service, he mastered skill, knowledge and expertise in every aspects of banking activities.

Azim completed his B.A. (Hon's) and M.A. in Economics from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata of India. He attended various Training Programs and Workshops in home and abroad.

He has completed training courses in Prevention of Money Laundering and combating Financing of terrorism, Green Banking and Green Financing, Environmental Risk Management, Branch Management, Financing Small and Medium Enterprises, Credit Management, Investment and Merchant Banking, Lending Risk Analysis etc from reputed institutions of the country.

