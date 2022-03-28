

Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 29th board meeting

Among the Board Members, Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), Additional IG (Administration and Inspection) Bangladesh Police, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG and Principal, Bangladesh Police Academy, Dr. Shoeb ReazAlam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police, Md. Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police (Rangpur), Bangladesh Police,Mr. Masud Khan, Independent Director, KaziMasihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Directorand Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.



The 29th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday, 27 March 2022. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar), Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. During the meeting the Board approved the Audited Financial Statements 2021 of Community Bank. Also, important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank, says a press release.Among the Board Members, Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, BPM (Bar), Additional IG (Administration and Inspection) Bangladesh Police, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG and Principal, Bangladesh Police Academy, Dr. Shoeb ReazAlam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1), Bangladesh Police, Md. Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police (Rangpur), Bangladesh Police,Mr. Masud Khan, Independent Director, KaziMasihur Rahman, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Independent Directorand Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.