Business Event

Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:49 PM
Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

On the occasion of 26th March, Independence Day 2022, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) Managing Director Md. Abul Hossain along with Deputy Managing Director Md. Kamal Hossain Gazi, General Managers, Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, ICB Officer's Association and ICB Karmochari Union's President is placing a wreath at the National Memorial at Savar on the portraits of the martyrs. It also organised a discussion meeting, milad and prayer mahfil under the theme of "Historical leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and development of the country on Golden Jubilee".


« PreviousNext »

