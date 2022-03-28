Venezuela’s risky currency stabilization to tackle inflation

CARACUS, March 27: Venezuela has been in recession for eight years, suffered four years of hyperinflation and endured a currency in free fall.

But the beleaguered bolivar has, against all odds, managed to stabilize since October.

It is thanks to a $2.2 billion investment by the state in a bid to slow down inflation in the South American nation.

Last year ended with inflation at 686 percent -- the highest in the world.

But that was a significant improvement on the 130,000 percent in 2018, 9,585 percent in 2019 and 3,000 percent in 2020.

According to consultancy Aristimuno Herrera & Associates, Venezuela's central bank has injected $2.2 billion into the internal market in 2021-2022.

Banned for 15 years by the government, the US dollar was once scarce and highly prized, exchanging hands on the black market for signficantly more than the official exchange rate.

Suffering a cashflow crisis, the government was forced to lift the ban in 2019.

"Offering more dollars than there is demand generates stability in the exchange rate," Cesar Aristimuno, director at Aristimuno Herrera & Associates, told AFP.

The bank has acknowledged 29 "interventions" since October 2021, although without giving details of the amounts.

Last October, the bank slashed six zeros off the bolivar -- making one new bolivar worth a million old ones -- with the government saying this would improve faith in the local currency.

At the same time, authorities imposed a three percent tax on foreign currency transactions and cryptocurrencies.

"The legal tender is and will continue to be the bolivar," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is also the economy and finance minister, told parliament. -AFP





