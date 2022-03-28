Bangladeshi woman entrepreneur awarded in Delhi



Dr Nadia Binte Amin

Dr Nadia along with some other Asian women were awarded at the sixth International Women Entrepreneurs Conference in the Indian capital on Friday.

The Int'l Women Entrepreneurs Conference was organized by Federation of Indian Women Entrepreneurs (FIWE) in association with ministry of MSME, government of India and Institute of Studies in Industrial Development.

Union Minister Shei Narayan handed over the award to Dr Nadia while chairman of media and entertainment committee of consumer affairs department Sandeep Marwah and President of FIWE Ms Rajini Aggarwal, were present on the occasion.

Women entrepreneurs from all parts of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Nigeria participated in the conference. Dr Nadia has been awarded for her outstanding contribution in 30 years of business career and empowering women through organizing, supporting, motivating and providing entrepreneurial skills. -BSS











