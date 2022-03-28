Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladeshi woman entrepreneur awarded in Delhi

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Dr Nadia Binte Amin

Dr Nadia Binte Amin

Dr Nadia Binte Amin, a women entrepreneur and president of Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association, has been honored with prestigious Indian "Priyadarsini Lifetime Achievement Award" for her outstanding contribution in the field of business and women empowerment in Bangladesh.
Dr Nadia along with some other Asian women were awarded at the sixth International Women Entrepreneurs Conference in the Indian capital on Friday.
The Int'l Women Entrepreneurs Conference was organized by Federation of Indian Women Entrepreneurs (FIWE) in association with ministry of MSME, government of India and Institute of Studies in Industrial Development.
Union Minister Shei Narayan handed over the award to Dr Nadia while chairman of media and entertainment committee of consumer affairs department Sandeep Marwah and President of FIWE Ms Rajini Aggarwal, were present on the occasion.
Women entrepreneurs from all parts of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Nigeria participated in the conference. Dr Nadia has been awarded for her outstanding contribution in 30 years of business career and empowering women through organizing, supporting, motivating and providing entrepreneurial skills.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank promotes Nurul Azim as DMD
Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 29th board meeting
Business Event
Venezuela’s risky currency stabilization to tackle inflation
Bangladeshi woman entrepreneur awarded in Delhi
Police-bKash holds workshop on prevention of MFS abuse in Shariatpur
Petrobangla celebrates Independence Day
Eastland insurance holds 1st quarterly business confce


Latest News
Police use water cannon to disperse hartal supporters
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft