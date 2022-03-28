Video
Police-bKash holds workshop on prevention of MFS abuse in Shariatpur

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Desk

Police-bKash holds workshop on prevention of MFS abuse in Shariatpur

Police-bKash holds workshop on prevention of MFS abuse in Shariatpur

A workshop for the law enforcement officers of Shariatpur district was organized to create awareness on the prevention of abuses in Mobile Financial Services (MFS). Organized by district police in cooperation with bKash, the workshop was held at the office of Superintendent of Police in Shariatpur recently, says a press release.
Presided over by Superintendent of Shariatpur Police S M Ashrafuzzaman, bKash Advisor and former Additional IGP Md. Nazibur Rahman, ndc was present at the program as the chief guest. Investigation officers of eight Thanas of the district attended the workshop.
 bKash has conducted the workshop in Shariatpur as part of its nationwide awareness campaign to ensure proper usage of MFS, prevent criminal activities in financial sector and minimize the overall abuse in MFS industry.
The workshop discussed on the types of crimes committed by abusing MFS, the importance of information exchange related to the investigation to apprehend criminals and various steps taken by bKash to prevent the abuse of the MFS platform. The workshop also discussed how to inform the local law enforcement authorities on MFS abuses to help them fight criminal and fraudulent activities.


