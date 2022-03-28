

Petrobangla celebrates Independence Day

To mark the independence and national day and 50 years of Petrobangla, a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was unveiled and a floral wreath was placed at the portrait by the Senior Secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) Md. Mahbub Hossain at the premises of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) at Kawran Bazar in the capital, says a press release.Chairman (Secretary) of BPC A B M Azad ndc, Chairman of petrobangla Nazmul Ahsan along with high officials of EMRD and different organizations under EMRD were present on the occasion.It was also attended by the Directors of petrobangla and Managing Directors of companies under petrobangla and senior officers and staff of petrobangla.