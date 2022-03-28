Eastland insurance holds 1st quarterly business confce

Video
Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Desk

1st Quarterly Business Conference-2022 of Eastland Insurance Company Ltd held on Sunday 27 March, 2022 at DCCI Auditorium, Motijheel, Dhaka, says a press release.
Mahbubur Rahman, Chairman of the Company inaugurated the Business Conference.
Distinguished Members of the Board- Kamal Uddin Ahmed, ASM Quasem, Rizwan-ur Rahman and Mahbub Jamil were also present in the Conference and delivered their valuable speech.
Ghulam Rahman, Executive Vice Chairman and Abdul Haque FCA, Chief Executive Officer were also present in the Conference and delivered their speech.
The Chairman expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah whose divine blessings helped the Company to achieve 80% of the proportionate business target set for the year 2022. He appreciated the management team including all Executives and Employees of the Company for rendering best efforts for business promotion. The Chairman further expressed that the Executives and Employees jointly shall continue their all efforts to earn business of the Company in coming days complying with the Rules and Regulations circulated by the Government as well as the Authority.
The Chairman also stated that the Eastland Insurance Company has passed 35 years of its successful operation and since attained the height of sound financial strength and enviable goodwill. Directors present also spoke on the occasion.
Shahid-E-MonzoorMorshed, Addl. MD and Head of Khulna region, MdShafiulAlam, Addl. MD and Head of Motijheel Branch, M. Golam Hafez, and Addl. MD and Head of Claims and other Senior Executives of the company also present in the conference and delivered their speech.


