Iran says Kuwait-Saudi deal to develop gas field 'illegal'

TEHRAN, March 26: Iran on Saturday branded "illegal" a deal reached between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to develop a disputed gas field in the Gulf, insisting on its right to also exploit it.

The energy ministers of the Gulf Arab states signed an agreement on Monday to develop the Arash/Dorra gas field, according to an official Kuwaiti statement.

The move comes with energy prices soaring on world markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Iran's foreign ministry dismissed the agreement as "illegal" on Saturday, saying it was "contrary to current procedures and previously held negotiations".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to exploit the Arash/Dorra gas field," the ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement. -AFP



