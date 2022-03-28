

4S Advance Footwear Expert Meet up 2022 held

LFMEAB-President and Apex Footwear MD Syed Nasim Manzur, Bay Footwear MD Ziaur Rahman and MAF Shoes MD Hasnat Marshal was present in a panel discussion.

They gave their valuable instructions and guidelines to new investors and existing footwear exporters to establish sustainable growth of footwear industry.

An award ceremony was held after their panel discussion session. Moreover, 15 footwear experts gave speech and technical presentation by showing practical data and analysis to 250 selected high officials.

"This event is organized for establishing Buyer-Exporter and Suppliers both way communication. Building strong & united bonding among all industry concerns. Strengthening internal networking and finding the best path to march on. Guiding new entrepreneurs to the right way and knowledge sharing for technological advancement" said by A. Fattah Asif from organizer BD Fairs.

"We have made a history in Bangladesh footwear industry and made a big noise to attract new investors & everyone's support to ensure sustainable faster growth of footwear industry" said by MG Shahnewaz from another organizing partner TISM Consulting.

This kind of event will be organized once in year from now on to fulfill the given targeted goal from our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which was 5 billion dollar export target within 2023.





