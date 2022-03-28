Young innovators from BD recognized at 2022 Imagine Cup

Microsoft has announced the top teams from the 2022 Southeast Asia (SEA) New Market Competition of Imagine Cup, the company's flagship technology challenge for students and young innovators.

The 2022 SEA New Markets Regional Competition saw over 100 team entries from student innovators across the region competing to solve global challenges across four categories: Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle. From the Bangladeshi teams, Code_Cracker19 from Daffodil International University and Team Heimer dinger from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology was included in the top 12 performers.

Imagine Cup is Microsoft's global student technology competition designed to empower students to apply cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to solve some of the world's most critical social and sustainability problems. This competition year, participants from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Laos, Sri Lanka were eligible to apply for the SEA New Markets Regional Finals.

"Microsoft's Imagine Cup aims to empower student developers around the globe to develop the next great technology solutions," said Md Yousup Faruqu, Managing Director, Microsoft Bangladesh.



















