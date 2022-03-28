

Walton TV launches its OTT platform 'Bongowal’

In Bongowal, Walton Smart TV customers will enjoy over 4000 popular and quality contents, 90 exclusive content annually, 3 months early-access facility and 45 plus live TV channels without cable connection.

The information was placed at a programme titled "Walton television launching its own OTT platform Bongowal" held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday last (March 23, 2022).

In this regard, a deal was signed between Walton and Bongobd. Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker and Bongobd's Deputy Chief of Business Development Mamun Atik inked the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

The function was attended by Walton Hi-Tech's Chairman S M Nurul Alam Rezvi, Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Amdadul Haque Sarker and Md. Humayun Kabir, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Directors S M Zahid Hasan and Ariful Ambia, Walton's Head of Brand Didarul Alam Khan, Walton TV's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Mostafa Nahid Hossain and Walton Refrigerator's CBO Anisur Rahman Mollick.

On behalf of Bongobd, Co-Founder Navidul Huq, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Fayaz Taher and Chief Content Officer Mushfiqur Rahman also attended the event.

Walton officials informed that customers will be able to install 'Bongowal' apps on Walton Smart TV from Google Play Store. After that customers will be able to enjoy all the excellent content of 'Bongowal' by paying subscription fee through online. Walton Smart TV subscribers will enjoy the new content on Bongowal. This initiative will add a new dimension to the entertainment of Walton Television subscribers.

Among the members of Walton TV's Bongowal Platform Development Team, Walton TV Product Manager and Sales Monitoring Head Tanvir Mahmud Shuvo, Engineer Sheikh Toukirul Alam, Additional Director Arman Ibne Shahjahan and TV Brand Manager Farjana Bobby jointly said, 'In this modern world, television and content are inter-related. Keeping with this in mind, we started work few months ago on developing an exclusive OTT platform for Walton TV. Today, we became success through launching this special service for Walton Smart TV subscribers.'

Addressing the function, Walton TV CBO Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, 'Walton is committed to fulfilling the needs of television subscribers. That's why, Walton added its own built-in exclusive OTT platform 'Bongowal' with endless entertainment content for Smart TV users. This initiative adds a new dimension to the entertainment of millions of Walton Smart TV subscribers.'

Walton's Chief Marketing Officer Md. Firoj Alam said, the demands for smart TV is gradually going on in Bangladesh. So, we emphasized on not only providing high quality television but also fulfilling the customers' demand for good quality contents. Thus, today two domestic giant companies Walton and Bongobd started work together on the same platform. We hope that the initiative will meet the demand for good quality content of Walton TV customers.





