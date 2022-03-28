

BGIC signs trust deal with Sandhani Life Insurance

The Trust Deed was signed between Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. (BGIC), the first private non-life insurance company of Bangladesh being the Trustee of the Fund and Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd being the sponsor of the Fund, says a press release.

The initial target size of the Open end mutual fund is BDT 50 crore. Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of BGIC, and Nemai Kumar Saha, Chief Executive Officer of Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd., signed the Trust Deed on behalf of their respective company.

On behalf of BGIC, Anisuz Zaman Chowdhury, Financial Consultant, Adnan Alam, DMD and Head of Structural Investment, Debabrata Banik, Mohammad Golam Morshed and other officials were present.





