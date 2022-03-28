Video
Rwanda offers promising export destination of BD manpower and building materials

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Business Correspondent

Senior Vice President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( DCCI) Arman Haque presents a publication of Chamber Genesis of DCCI' to High Commissioner of Rwanda based in New Delhi Mukangira Jacqueline at DCCI Gulshan Centre in Dhaka on Sunday. DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain is also seen.

Senior Vice President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( DCCI) Arman Haque presents a publication of Chamber Genesis of DCCI' to High Commissioner of Rwanda based in New Delhi Mukangira Jacqueline at DCCI Gulshan Centre in Dhaka on Sunday. DCCI Vice President Monowar Hossain is also seen.

Rwanda may import steel, cement, eco-friendly brick, PVC pipe, electrical cable and skilled construction workers from Bangladesh, said Arman Haque, senior Vice President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).
He made the comment at a meeting with the visiting High Commissioner of Rwanda Ms. Mukangira Jacqueline based in New Delhi at DCCI Gulshan Center on Sunday.
Arman Haque also said that there is a good prospect of Bangladessh skiled manpower and construction materials in the growing infrastructure sector of Rowanda, which is having very good potentials at the moment.
He said the bilateral trade volume between Bangladesh and Rwanda is very insignificant. Since Rwanda is a member of the East African Community (EAC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA); Bangladesh can explore opportunities and forge collaboration with the country in order to achieve promising markets access.
Besides, generic medicine, jute, contract farming and furniture have a good prospect for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in Rwanda. Arman Haque assured the High Commissioner that the Dhaka Chamber will extend its fullest cooperation in facilitating any business delegation from Rwanda.
The Rowandan High Commissioner Mukangira Jacqueline said the existing trade relation with Bangladesh is very friendly and it will continue in future as well. She also said Rwanda is the second fastest growing economy in Africa and fifth in east African region in terms of creating network.
She mentioned that in Rwanda an entrepreneur can avail company registration in less than 6 hours. She invited Bangladeshi investors to invest in Rwanda with a view to capture large African market.
Later she urged for stronger collaboration between the businessmen of both the countries and urged DCCI to sign a MoU with its counterpart Chamber in Rwanda. She also urged upon frequent exchange of business delegation of both parties.


