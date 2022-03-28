Video
Washing institutes to be set up in the country: BGMEA President

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Correspondent

BGMEA President Farooq Hasan has said a washing institute will be set up in the country to sustain the position of the country's garment sector in the world market.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the annual general meeting of Bangladesh Garments Washing Technologists Foundation (BGWTF) at Priyanka Shooting Spot in Mirpur on Saturday.
The BGMEA President said the washing sector is making a very important contribution to the garment sector.  At present this sector is doing better than before. Now there is no need to bring technologists from abroad.
"Our technologists are working with reputation in various garment factories and this is saving us a lot of foreign currency." He said the garment export will exceed $50 billion by 2023.
"We are playing a leading role in building Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Our washing technologists are playing an important role to this."
BGWTF founding president Engineer Md Mehedi Hasan, current president Engineer Abdus Samad and General Secretary Engineer Mohammad Mohsinuzzaman were present in the event.


