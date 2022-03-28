Video
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:47 PM
Dhaka-Toronto direct commercial flight launched

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The much-awaited direct commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Dhaka-Toronto route was launched on Saturday on experimental basis, marking the Independence Day.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali inaugurated the flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday night, said a press release of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Dhaka-Toronto direct flight was a long-standing demand of Bangladeshi expatriates living in Canada, said Mahbub.
The national carrier used one of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on the Dhaka- Toronto route.
He also expected to operate the flight  three days in a week from June.    -UNB


