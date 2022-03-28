Stocks witness flat

Stocks witnessed flat with downward trend of major price indices at Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges due to price fall mainly in some large-cap securities.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, went down by 11.32 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 6,741, after gaining 2.47 points in the previous day. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also dropped 3.83 points to finish at 2,462. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 1.26 points to close at 1,458.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 8.58 billion which was 3.50 per cent higher than the previous day's tally of Taka 8.29 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 378 issues traded, 219 declined, 117 advanced and 42 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

BEXIMCO continued to top the turnover list with its shares worth Taka 920 million changing hands, followed by Fortune Shoes (Taka 671 million), Orion Pharma (Taka 439 million), Premier Bank (Taka 321 million) and Fu-Wang Food (Taka 260 million).

Bangladesh National Insurance Company was the top gainer, posting a 9.95 per cent gain while ICB Islamic Bank was the day's worst loser, losing 6.12 per cent following its corporate declarations.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also slipped into the red with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 53 points to settle at 19,771 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 32 points to close at 11,861.

Of the issues traded, 178 declined, 78 advanced and 40 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city's bourse traded 9.11 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Taka 266 million. -BSS





