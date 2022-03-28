Video
Surveillance giant Hikvision opens assembly plant at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Business Correspondent

N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary, ICT Division, along with Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Hugo Huang, President of Hikvision South Asia and current president of Bangladesh Computer Samity Md Shahid-ul-Munir inaugurating first-ever security surveillance equipment manufacturing plant at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakair recently.



Hikvision, a leading global surveillance device supplier, formally launched the first-ever security surveillance equipment manufacturing plant in Bangladesh at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakair on 25 March.
The newly opened factory will produce security surveillance equipment for Hikvision. Excel Intelligent Solutions Ltd, the first Bangladeshi distributor of Hikvision and a sister concern of Excel Technologies Ltd, was leased out two acres of land to establish this new assembly plant.
N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary, ICT Division, inaugurated the plant as the chief guest.
Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Managing Director, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, Hugo Huang, President of Hikvision South Asia and current president of Bangladesh Computer Samity Md Shahid-ul-Munir and its newly elected president Subrata Sarkar were present as special guests. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Goutam Saha, Managing Director of Excel Technologies Ltd and Excel Intelligent Solutions Ltd.
Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function, NM Ziaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary, ICT Division, said, "investment in our country's IT sector is on the rise, setting up these manufacturing plants is a prime example, and the world's top security surveillance product like Hikvision is being manufactured in Bangladesh, which is a huge achievement for us".
Special guest of the event, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Bikarna Kumar Ghosh said that through the announcement of 'Digital Bangladesh' programme in 2008, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her IT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy had given advice and guidance to bring the entire IT sector in our country under one ecosystem.
Hugo Huang, President of Hikvision South Asia, another special guest at the event said, "Today is a very happy day for Hiksvision. This is because the production of Hikshiven brand products has started in Bangladesh as the third country after Brazil and India outside China ''.
Goutam Saha, Managing Director of Excel Technologies Ltd and Excel Intelligent Solutions Ltd said, "With the inauguration of Bangladesh's first security surveillance equipment manufacturing plant at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City, we are happy and proud that we have ushered in a new era in the country's ICT industry and 'Made in Bangladesh".


