Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to give ICT training to 25,125 women in 44 districts

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to give ICT training to 25,125 women in 44 districts.   A proposal has been mooted titled 'Shi Power Project: Empowerment of Women with Technology (Phase II)' to the Planning Commission in this regard at a cost of Tk 250 crore.
Stakeholders believe that the implementation of the project will ensure women's self-employment and sustainable empowerment as entrepreneurs by enhancing their skills by making the best use of information technology.
The objective of the project is to provide training to women in 4 categories to increase their capacity in 44 districts.
 At the end of the training, a month-long mentorship programme will be organized with the trainees. A total of 46 seminars on women's empowerment in the application of information technology will be organized.
Officials at the Planning Commission said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on September 14 last year after receiving the proposal from the Information and Communication Technology Department.
The project will be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) fulfilling the recommendations made at the meeting. The project will be implemented by the Department of Information and Communication Technology by December 2024.
The project proposal said the government has announced the Vision-2041 to transform Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041. One of the ways to implement this is to bring ICT services to the doorsteps of all people.
Since women make up half of the total population their involvement in the economic activities is essential to move the country forward.
It is possible to accelerate the development of the economy by creating employment and empowerment of women by increasing their skills, capacity and involvement in ICT activities.
By acquiring skills with training in the IT sector, women can become self-sufficient by earning at home if they want. In this sector, women have the opportunity to work as self-employed and entrepreneurs.
Mosammat Nasima Begum, Member, Social Infrastructure division of the planning commission said through this project, it will be possible to create self-employment to women by increasing their skills.
The project will play a role in ensuring their sustainable empowerment as entrepreneurs. So the project is justified.
Before this, the government implemented another 'Shi Power Project approved by ECNEC on May 2, 2017 for implementation at a total cost of Tk 82. The project was completed in December 2019.
Through this project, 10,500 women have been trained as freelancers, IT providers and call centre agents in these three categories. The main activities of the project were internal training of 26,325 people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SBAC Bank promotes Nurul Azim as DMD
Community Bank Bangladesh holds its 29th board meeting
Business Event
Venezuela’s risky currency stabilization to tackle inflation
Bangladeshi woman entrepreneur awarded in Delhi
Police-bKash holds workshop on prevention of MFS abuse in Shariatpur
Petrobangla celebrates Independence Day
Eastland insurance holds 1st quarterly business confce


Latest News
Police use water cannon to disperse hartal supporters
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft