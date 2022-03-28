Govt to give ICT training to 25,125 women in 44 districts

The government is going to give ICT training to 25,125 women in 44 districts. A proposal has been mooted titled 'Shi Power Project: Empowerment of Women with Technology (Phase II)' to the Planning Commission in this regard at a cost of Tk 250 crore.

Stakeholders believe that the implementation of the project will ensure women's self-employment and sustainable empowerment as entrepreneurs by enhancing their skills by making the best use of information technology.

The objective of the project is to provide training to women in 4 categories to increase their capacity in 44 districts.

At the end of the training, a month-long mentorship programme will be organized with the trainees. A total of 46 seminars on women's empowerment in the application of information technology will be organized.

Officials at the Planning Commission said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on September 14 last year after receiving the proposal from the Information and Communication Technology Department.

The project will be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) fulfilling the recommendations made at the meeting. The project will be implemented by the Department of Information and Communication Technology by December 2024.

The project proposal said the government has announced the Vision-2041 to transform Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041. One of the ways to implement this is to bring ICT services to the doorsteps of all people.

Since women make up half of the total population their involvement in the economic activities is essential to move the country forward.

It is possible to accelerate the development of the economy by creating employment and empowerment of women by increasing their skills, capacity and involvement in ICT activities.

By acquiring skills with training in the IT sector, women can become self-sufficient by earning at home if they want. In this sector, women have the opportunity to work as self-employed and entrepreneurs.

Mosammat Nasima Begum, Member, Social Infrastructure division of the planning commission said through this project, it will be possible to create self-employment to women by increasing their skills.

The project will play a role in ensuring their sustainable empowerment as entrepreneurs. So the project is justified.

Before this, the government implemented another 'Shi Power Project approved by ECNEC on May 2, 2017 for implementation at a total cost of Tk 82. The project was completed in December 2019.

Through this project, 10,500 women have been trained as freelancers, IT providers and call centre agents in these three categories. The main activities of the project were internal training of 26,325 people.











