Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:46 PM
Nigeria's ruglin party names new chief to end disunity

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

NIGERIA, Mar 27: Nigeria's ruling party has appointed a new chairman at a national convention meant to end infighting as it prepares to select a candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 election.
Buhari, who was first elected in 2015, spent weeks negotiating with the party's state governors and delegates to push a consensus position before the convention on Saturday.
Late Saturday night, the party agreed on Abdullahi Adamu, a senator who had been backed by Buhari to avoid more infighting, according to All Progressives Congress (APC) party electoral committee.
"I had cause to intervene in the leadership crisis which was about to cause confusion," Buhari said in a statement. "We must avoid overheating the polity and not allow our differences to tear and frustrate the party."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

