EU envoy hold talks in Iran to close nuclear deal gaps

TEHRAN, Mar 27: The EU's coordinator for talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal met Iran's chief negotiator Sunday in Tehran, state media said, in a bid to close gaps in the negotiations.

Iran has been engaged in negotiations to revive the accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly, and the United States indirectly since April 2021.

European Union diplomat Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Iran and the US, arrived in Tehran late Saturday and on Sunday met Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri, state news agency IRNA reported.

"Bagheri stressed that an agreement can be reached if the American side is realistic," it added.

Mora is expected to meet other officials, according to IRNA.

"Working on closing the remaining gaps in the #ViennaTalks on the #JCPOA," Mora tweeted ahead of his trip. "We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake."

His visit comes as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday saw a renewed accord within "days". -AFP









