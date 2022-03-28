Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Anamul 184 leads Prime Bank to crushing win in DPL

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

Anamul 184 leads Prime Bank to crushing win in DPL

Anamul 184 leads Prime Bank to crushing win in DPL

Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy struck his List A career best 184 as Prime Bank Cricket Club crushed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 111 runs in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Sunday at BKSP-4 ground.
In another match of the day, defending champions Abahani Limited secured their second victory in fourth match, beating Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Sangstha by 20 runs at BKSP-3 ground.
Khelaghar in their previous game, pulled off a surprise with a seven-wicket win over Prime Bank.
The Prime Bank didn't do any mistake to hit back into the winning way. Anamul clobbered 18 fours and 8 sixes in his 142 ball-184, as Prime Bank compiled a mammoth 388-5. Shinepukur however were restricted to 277-8 to concede the big defeat.
Anamul and his opening partner Shahadat Hossain combined for 162 to give the side a solid start after being sent to bat first. Shahadat hit a run-a-ball-47. Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 30 and captain Mohammad Mithun made 38.
Later Nasir Hossain clubbed 32 ball-62 with three fours and five sixes to help the side edge closer to 400 runs mark.
Raqibul Hasan claimed 4-45 to stifle Shinepukur as they were chasing an unbelievable target. Sikandar Raza was the top-scorer for the side with 98 off 109 while Sajjadul Haque contributed 56.
In other match, Abahani Limited were driven by Naim Sheikh who hit 84 off 118 with six fours and three sixes to help the side post 261-9 against Khelaghar. Captain Mosaddek Hossain complemented Naim's effort with 63 and Shamim Patwari struck 42 off 39.
Mehedi Hasan and Salman Hossain took two wickets apiece for Khelaghar.
However, chasing a respectable target, Khelaghar were held back to 241-9 with Amit Mojumder hitting highest 79. Amite Hasan continued his rich vein of form with 54.
Arafat Sunny and Tanzim Hasan Sakib bagged three wickets each to derail Khelaghar's innings.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev advances in Miami
Eriksen scores on Denmark return
Anamul 184 leads Prime Bank to crushing win in DPL
National Archery Championship begins
West Indies on verge of victory against England
Boys busy practising in Sylhet
Girls end maiden WC journey with a defeat
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice


Latest News
Police use water cannon to disperse hartal supporters
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft