Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:45 PM
National Archery Championship begins

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Thirteenth Teer National Archery Championship began on Sunday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi with qualification round.
In the recurve men's singles qualification round, ace archer Ruman Sana of Bangladesh Ansar emerged first among the 77 archers after scoring 664 while Ram Krishna Shaha of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh Police Archery Club finished second and third position after scoring 661 and 650 respectively.
In the recurve men's team event matches, Bangladesh Ansar (Ruman Sana, Afzal Hossain and Shakib Mollah) emerged first after scoring 1930 while Tirondaz Sangsad (Mishad Prodhan, Rakib Mia and Hridoy Ahmed) and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (Saghor Islam, Abdur Rahman Alif and Prodipto Chakma) finished second and third scoring 1925 and 1913 respectively.
In the compound singles event, Bonna Akter of Bangladesh Ansar emerged first among the 22 archers after scoring 678 while Roksana of Army Archery Club and Shamoly Roy of Bangladesh Police Archery Club finished second and third after scoring 676 and 672 respectively.
In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh Ansar (Bonna Akter, Lamia Akter and Suma Biswas) emerged top among the seven teams after scoring 1993 while Army Archery Club (Roksana Akter, Susmita Bonik and Tamanna Parveen) and Bangladesh Police Archery Club (Shamoly Roy, Shewly Akter and Sumiya Khatun) finished second and third position after scoring 1967 and 1912 respectively.
Earlier, State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.
Sponsor City Group's Executive Director (sales and marketing) Jafar Uddin Siddique, Bangladesh Archery Federation's President Lieutenant General (retd.) Mohammad Moinul Islam and officials of the federation and city group were present, among others, in the opening ceremony.
A total of 196 archers from 45 teams are taking part in the three-day meet, sponsored by City Group and organised by Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF).
The archery team who won three gold and one silver at the Asia Cup World Archery Stage-1 held recently in Phuket, were given cash award on behalf of the archery federation while the top three archers of national ranking open tournament-1 and the archers who set new records in the national youth category were also given the cash awards.     -BSS


