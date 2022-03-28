

Boys busy practising in Sylhet











The booters of the Bangladesh National Football Team is passing a busy time practising, stretching and working on individual positions in Sylhet ahead of a FIFA international friendly match against the Mongolia opponent scheduled for Tuesday. The boys are having their regular practice at the Sylhet District Stadium from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm while the other sessions are being held at the team hotel. The coach will brief on the team's preparation and expectation today (Monday) at noon at the match venue. In the meantime, DFA has started selling tickets to the fans at a price of Taka 100. photo: BFF