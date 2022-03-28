Girls end maiden WC journey with a defeat



Bangladesh's Shamima Sultana (R) plays in the air and caught out by England's Kate Cross during the Women's Cricket World Cup match between the England and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 27, 2022. photo: AFP

Tigresses qualified in the biggest cricketing event for the first time last year and had played seven matches against giants of Women's cricket like Australia, New Zealand, England and Australia. They however, didn't returned home in empty hands from their maiden World Cup voyage since they beat Pakistan to register historic win in the event and completed their journey at seven among eight teams.

England however, decided to bat first winning the toss at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and posted a fighting total of 234 runs on the board losing six wickets.

English opener Danni Wyatt was the first batter to depart scoring six runs. Skipper Heather Knight was able to manage as many runs before departing the ground as England were struggling with 26 for two after twin quick falls. But their steady middle order changed the scenario.

Tammy Beaumont (33), Nat Sciver (40) and Amy Jones (31) kept English Divas on the right track. But it was Sophia Dunkley, who played a sublime innings of 67 off 72 coming to bat at six, was the key to English 200 plus total.

Besides, Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone remained unbeaten on 24 and 17 respectively.

Salma Khatun took two wickets for 46 runs as Ritu Nahida, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal and Fahima Khatun shared one wicket each.

Needing 235, Bangladesh were bundled up on 124 after batting. Both the opener Sharmin Akhter Supta and Shamima Sultana were departed scoring 23 runs respectively while Fargana Haque Pinky and Ritu Moni had gone for 11 runs correspondingly. Skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti chipped in with 22 whereas Lata, the leading Bangladesh scorer in the match cashed in 30 runs as Girls in Red and Green had to concede a 100-run massive defeat.

Charlie Dean and Ecclestone scalped three wickets apiece while Freya Devies took two and Knight got one wicket.









