Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:45 PM
Mash sees Bangladesh in next ODI World Cup semies

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Sports Reporter

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza giving tips to Taskin Ahmed. photo: FACEBOOK



Bangladesh legendary cricketer and former national captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza believes that the Bangladesh Cricket team will play in the semi finals of the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India next year.
"I do believe that this team will play the semi finals, "Mash told journalists at Mirpur on Sunday. "Since the World Cup 2023 will be held in India."
Bangladesh under the captaincy of Mashrafe played in the quarter final of the World Cup 2015 in Australia, which is their highest achievement so far. The team however, ended the following World Cup at eight despite outstanding all-round performance from Shakib Al Hasan. Mashrafe believes that luck didn't favoured them. He said, "You need to slice of luck to win the World Cup. Playing well is not enough."
After recent ODI triumph in South Africa, Bangladesh started to hope for the big again. Mash praised the players and emphasised on the fitness of cricketers to do something exceptional in the forthcoming World Cup.
"So far I can remember, I told after the World Cup in 2019 that this team has every possibility to win the World Cup. But the players have to be fit till then. We have to go one and a half year more. We have many matches and series before the event, which need to be finished properly," he suggested.
Regarding the area of development, the veteran said, "There is no limit of development. When a team starts to play well, it must have weak points too. Minimization of those points will help you in big tournaments. This One-day team has been playing good cricket since 2015 World Cup. A rhythm has come and some positive vibes work in mind when they go for an ODI match."
Mashrafe, once was the leading performer of fantastic five of Bangladesh cricket, is now a law maker and is not representing the national side. But rest four of the troop are regularly representing red and green flag. The most successful captain in the history of country's cricket sees great prospect for the team combining experience and youth.
"Four experienced cricketers are carrying an accumulated experience of 60 years while Liton Das and Taskin Ahmeds are also playing for seven to eight years. So, it's the time for them to perform and they are doing well now," he explained.
"Look at young players like Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali and Shoriful Islam, all of these are performing marvellously. All of the things are positive sign for a team, especially in this format," Mashrafe added.






