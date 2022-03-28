DU gets $89,143 from Japan Embassy

Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh will donate US $ 89,143 for the development of the Japanese Language & Culture Programme and Courses, construction of classrooms and teachers' rooms at the Institute of Modern Languages (IML) on the Dhaka University (DU) campus.

Regarding the donation, a Grant Contract was signed on Sunday between the university and the Embassy at the DU Treasurer Office.

DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki signed the contract on behalf of their respective sides. On this occasion, DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman was present as the chief guest.