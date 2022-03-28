Video
Pakistan greets Bangladesh on its Independence Day

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

The foreign minister of Pakistan has greeted Bangladesh on its Independence and National Day. "It gives me immense pleasure to convey sincere felicitations to the Government and people of Bangladesh on the 51st anniversary of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.
He said this in a letter to Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on March 26, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Sunday.
 "I am confident that the bonds of friendship between our two countries, which are based on shared history, common faith and spirit of good neighborliness, would be further strengthened in the years ahead," Qureshi wrote.    -UNB


