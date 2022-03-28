Farmers get Tk 98.4 lakh compensation for loss of cattle in Zoonotic diseases

During last nine months of this fiscal year of 2021-22, the 'Veterinary Health Service Strengthening to Protect Public Health Project' of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) has distributed around Tk 98.4 lakh among the victim farmers who have lost their cattle in Zoonotic diseases (the disease transmitted from animals to humans).

Within June this year, the project authority will distribute more Tk 51.6 lakh among the farmers who lost their cattle due to the disease, Project Director Dr Azizur Rahman disclosed while addressing a workshop organized on Sunday at Department of Livestock Services (DLS) headquarters in Dhaka.

Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Yamin Chowdhury inaugurated the programme while DLS Director General Dr Manjur Mohammad Shahjada chaired the workshop.

More than 75 participants including the DLS field level officials, farmers and media representatives from Rajshahi, Sirajganj and Joypurhat attended the workshop.

After the workshop, the victim farmers were given compensation, so that they can restart cattle nurturing from the fund and survive.

The participants of the programme have demanded modernization of the four regional laboratories of the DLS and train up the farmers as soon as possible, so that they can cull and remove the infected cattle quickly to prevent transmission to others.

Project Director Dr Azizul Islam said in the programme that the farmers, whose cattle were culled after being infected with the deadly disease, were selected for the compensation. The farmers of 201 upazilas of 27 districts of the country are being given the compensation under the project.

The farmers, whose cows and buffalos are being infected with four zoonotic disease - Zoonotic Influenza, Brucellosis, Anthrax and Bovine Tuberculosis - are given Tk 80,000 in cash and a calf of Tk 40,000 as compensation under the project till 2023.







