Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:44 PM
New liberation war starts for neutral govt: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Elections should be held in the country under a neutral government."
He made the remarks at a rally at the Chittagong Polo Ground on Sunday.
Fakhrul Islam said, "A new liberation war against the Awami League government has started from Chittagong. This war will bring down the government from state power very soon."
The central BNP was scheduled to hold a rally at Kalurghat radio station on Sunday. The Awami League called rally at the same place on the same day. That is why BNP shifted the rally site to Chittagong Polo Ground.
Fakhrul Islam said, "This government has not been able to maintain its principle on the Russia-Ukraine war. At first they wanted to side with Russia, but later they sided with Ukraine. Besides, still they cannot control the commodity prices of the country. From this it has become clear this government has no acceptance inside and outside the country." Mentioning that the government has still remained in power through repression, the BNP Secretary General said, "The Awami League has deprived the people of their right to vote by forming a government without contest in 154 constitutions. Now the time has come to restore the people's voting right."
Fakhrul alleged, BNP leaders and activists could not visit the Chittagong Kalurghat radio station due to police obstruction.
BNP Secretary General said, "If law enforces agencies of the country oppress people according to the government instruction, they will face many international sanctions in near future like Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)."


