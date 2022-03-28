Video
Rain bring relief from sweltering heat

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

Rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind swept over several districts including Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Barisal and Chittagong on Sunday.
In the last 24 hours, the rainfall recorded was 11mm in Sylhet, 3mm in Srimangal, 6mm in Sitakunda, 1mm in Comilla and Kutubdia.
In Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Barisal and Chittagong divisions, it rained in one or two places with wind and thunderstorms.
Weather was temporarily cloudy with partly cloudy sky. Mild heat waves swept over Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga districts.
Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the country was 37.8 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. Among the divisional cities, Dhaka recorded 34, Mymensingh 30.5, Chittagong 32, Sylhet 32.2, Rangpur 32.2, Khulna 34 and Barisal 33.4 degrees Celsius.


