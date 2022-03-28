Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tahsan, Mithila, Faria cleared of Evaly fraud charges

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

Tahsan, Mithila, Faria cleared of Evaly fraud charges

Tahsan, Mithila, Faria cleared of Evaly fraud charges

A Dhaka court has admitted fraud charges against Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and his wife and chairman of the online marketplace, Shamima Nasrin, but acquitted singer Tahsan Khan and actors Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Sabnam Faria.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibul Haque also retained the names of Evaly Vice-President Abdullah Al Mamun alias Akash and Category Head Mohammaf Abu Taher aka Saddam in the charge sheet.   
Besides Tahsan, Mithila and Faria, Evaly Chief Marketing Officer SM Arif Reza Hossain and Senior Executive Md Abu Taif Kayes have been cleared of the charges, said police Sub-Inspector Isharat Ali.
All nine accused in the case filed by an Evaly customer appeared in court for the hearing.
The investigator, Kalabagan Police Station SI Rajib Hasan submitted the charge-sheet to the court, naming four suspects and requesting to acquit the five others.
The plaintiff, Saad Sam Rahman, alleged that the accused colluded to embezzle Tk 318,000 from him. He ordered products after being influenced by Tahsan, Mithila and Faria's promotional talks, but the goods were not delivered, according to Saad.
Tahsan signed a contract with Evaly as a brand ambassador in March 2021 but later said he had cancelled the agreement over consumer dissatisfaction.
Mithila said she had also cut off ties as a goodwill ambassador with the company, hit by delivery delays and controversy on charges of embezzlement.
Faria, who was Evaly's public relations officer, quit as well. Jesmin Sultana, the lawyer for Faria, said the actor cannot be accused in the case because the plaintiff mentioned May 2 as the day of the crime while Faria joined Evaly on Jun 1.
Evaly became popular among a section of customers with lucrative offers on home appliances, TV, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, motorcycles and other products. Many of them took up to 50 percent discounts as an opportunity to do business by reselling the products. They invested in reselling products purchased from Evaly by borrowing hundreds of thousands of takas or selling land and golden ornaments.
Later, thousands of complaints were filed against Evaly for its failure to deliver products or refund the customers months after taking advance payments for delivery within 45 days. Rassel and Shamima are behind bars.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU gets $89,143 from Japan Embassy
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed hands over the key to a bus
Pakistan greets Bangladesh on its Independence Day
Farmers get Tk 98.4 lakh compensation for loss of cattle in Zoonotic diseases
New liberation war starts for neutral govt: Fakhrul
Rain bring relief from sweltering heat
Jatiya Sangsad sits today
Tahsan, Mithila, Faria cleared of Evaly fraud charges


Latest News
Police action on hartal supporters leaves several injured
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft