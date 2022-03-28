PM opens Mujib Corner at SSF Headquarters



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina enjoys a cultural programme performed by SSF members on the occasion of inaugurating Mujib Corner at the SSF Headquarters at the PMO in the city on Sunday. photo : pid

She made the call while inaugurating Mujib Corner at the Special Security Force (SSF) headquarters in the Prime Minister's Office.

Hasina said many of the new generation don't still know the true history of the independence movement as anti-liberation forces tried to erase it for 21 years since Bangabandhu's assassination on August 15, 1975.

"But, truth can't be erased and today it has been proved again. . . That day is back again," she said.

She said Bangladesh has become a developing country due to long-term efforts of the government.

The PM said that a lot of historical information has been highlighted in this corner (Mujib Corner) and therefore, those who will come to discharge their duties will be motivated by patriotism.

Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, SSF Director General Major General Md Majibur Rahman, among others, was present.









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday called for spreading the country's history among the new generation to inspire them to take the country ahead with the spirit of patriotism.She made the call while inaugurating Mujib Corner at the Special Security Force (SSF) headquarters in the Prime Minister's Office.Hasina said many of the new generation don't still know the true history of the independence movement as anti-liberation forces tried to erase it for 21 years since Bangabandhu's assassination on August 15, 1975."But, truth can't be erased and today it has been proved again. . . That day is back again," she said.She said Bangladesh has become a developing country due to long-term efforts of the government.The PM said that a lot of historical information has been highlighted in this corner (Mujib Corner) and therefore, those who will come to discharge their duties will be motivated by patriotism.Prime Minister's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser Dr. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, SSF Director General Major General Md Majibur Rahman, among others, was present.