Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:44 PM
Work for national welfare, President Hamid urges scouts

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

KISHOREGNAJ, Mar 27: President Abdul Hamid on Sunday asked the scouts to work for good of the society in the spirit of the Liberation War. "Do good deeds for you and encourage others to do good deeds," Hamid, also the chief scout of Bangladesh said after inaugurating the five-day "Third National Disaster Management Scout Camp" here.
The camp was arranged at Muktijoddha Abdul Haq Government College ground here this afternoon with the participation of about 1,500 scout members from home and abroad.
"I hope that your position will be against drugs, against terrorism and militancy " he said.
The president said that the national development will be accelerated if the teachings of scouting are followed in personal, family and social lives. Scouts must play a strong role in building a Bangladesh free of illiteracy, poverty and hunger. The scout members would devote themselves to any need of the emergency, including natural calamities as patriots and volunteers, the president said.
Appreciating the significant role played by the scouts in various social works as well as in dealing with the natural disasters and doing humanitarian work, he said scouting could make a positive contribution to keeping children and adolescents and youth safe and away from the poison of drugs, bigotry, sectarianism, terrorism and militancy.
He also urged the scout leaders to utilize scouting activities to build the next generation as skilled human resources as they will lead the country's ongoing development progress.
"Scouting helps a learner to become a good citizen through training along with studies. . . Utilise scouting to serve the country and do humanitarian welfare acts," the president said.
He unveiled commemorative stamps on the occasion of the 3rd National Disaster Management Scout Camp.
President of Bangladesh Scouts Abul Kalam Azad, Camp Chief and Chief National Commissioner Dr. Mozammel Haque Khan and National Commissioner MM Fazlul Haque Arif also spoke on the occasion.
Earlier, President Hamid left Dhaka for his native district Kishoreganj on a five-day visit.    -UNB


