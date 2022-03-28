Proper land use a must for climate change adaptation

Network on Climate Change, Bangladesh (NCC,B), a non-political voluntary organization, demands the need to include proper land use on a priority basis for effective adaptation.

NCC,B, is working as (represent) the voice (ideas and beliefs) of the vulnerable on climate change issues at local, national and international levels.

NCC,B organized a press conference titled 'Priority of Bangladesh National Adaptation Plan-Risk-Based Adaptation Demand' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital's Segunbagicha. The conference was organized to highlight the expectations and thoughts of the civil society on the National Adaptation Plan (NAP)'s 'Preliminary Draft' statement in January 2022.

NCC,B recommended some points. These are: Land use in different regions including coastal areas of the country is constantly changing due to various reasons including population growth, economic development and lack of land management. For effective adaptation, proper land use needs to be included in the priority sector. Adaptation strategies and activities need to be adapted to the marginalized people's popular knowledge and experience and needs.

They urge to evaluate and adopt adaptive strategic activities based on the diversity of livelihoods and the capabilities of the local people depending on the region. Rules and regulations based on the new institutional structure should not slow down the pace of implementation of NAP's specific goals.

In order to ensure transparency and accountability in the national adaptation plan, active participation of the affected population is required. Emphasis should be placed on creating social safety nets in medium and long term adaptation plans for climate-vulnerable populations.

Muhammed Forruq Rahman, Manager, Research and Advocacy of NCC,B, said, "Bangladesh is at high risk of climate change. In order to ensure transparency and accountability in the national adaptation plan, there must be active participation of climate-affected people."

Demanding the prioritization of risk-oriented adaptation needs he said that the six-step NAP has been compiled and informed, but the participation of marginalized people has been insignificantly reflected.

He also demanded that for the formulation and implementation of effective adaptation plans, accurate data on the population affected by the sector and area-wise climate be ensured.

Mir Mostaque Ahmed Robi, Member of Parliament from Satkhira-2 and chief guest of the programme, said, "The people of the country are like guide of adaptation. We are constantly dealing with storms, floods, cyclones. We have proved how to deal with these disasters and turn around again. National Adaptation Plan is very important for the country. There is no shortage of government initiatives in formulating this policy, but due to bureaucratic complexities, much work cannot be done on time. The government has to make the right decision at the right time."

"The demands of the coastal neglected and climate-affected people should be given priority in the policy. Then the initiatives taken by the government will be successful," he added.





