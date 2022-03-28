Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Proper land use a must for climate change adaptation

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Staff Correspondent 

Network on Climate Change, Bangladesh (NCC,B), a non-political voluntary organization, demands the need to include proper land use on a priority basis for effective adaptation.
NCC,B, is working as (represent) the voice (ideas and beliefs) of the vulnerable on climate change issues at local, national and international levels.
NCC,B organized a press conference titled 'Priority of Bangladesh National Adaptation Plan-Risk-Based Adaptation Demand' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital's Segunbagicha. The conference was organized to highlight the expectations and thoughts of the civil society on the National Adaptation Plan (NAP)'s 'Preliminary Draft' statement in January 2022.
NCC,B recommended some points. These are: Land use in different regions including coastal areas of the country is constantly changing due to various reasons including population growth, economic development and lack of land management. For effective adaptation, proper land use needs to be included in the priority sector. Adaptation strategies and activities need to be adapted to the marginalized people's popular knowledge and experience and needs.
They urge to evaluate and adopt adaptive strategic activities based on the diversity of livelihoods and the capabilities of the local people depending on the region. Rules and regulations based on the new institutional structure should not slow down the pace of implementation of NAP's specific goals.
In order to ensure transparency and accountability in the national adaptation plan, active participation of the affected population is required. Emphasis should be placed on creating social safety nets in medium and long term adaptation plans for climate-vulnerable populations.
Muhammed Forruq Rahman, Manager, Research and Advocacy of NCC,B, said, "Bangladesh is at high risk of climate change. In order to ensure transparency and accountability in the national adaptation plan, there must be active participation of climate-affected people."
Demanding the prioritization of risk-oriented adaptation needs he said that the six-step NAP has been compiled and informed, but the participation of marginalized people has been insignificantly reflected.
He also demanded that for the formulation and implementation of effective adaptation plans, accurate data on the population affected by the sector and area-wise climate be ensured.
Mir Mostaque Ahmed Robi, Member of Parliament from Satkhira-2 and chief guest of the programme, said, "The people of the country are like guide of adaptation. We are constantly dealing with storms, floods, cyclones. We have proved how to deal with these disasters and turn around again. National Adaptation Plan is very important for the country. There is no shortage of government initiatives in formulating this policy, but due to bureaucratic complexities, much work cannot be done on time. The government has to make the right decision at the right time."
"The demands of the coastal neglected and climate-affected people should be given priority in the policy. Then the initiatives taken by the government will be successful," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU gets $89,143 from Japan Embassy
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed hands over the key to a bus
Pakistan greets Bangladesh on its Independence Day
Farmers get Tk 98.4 lakh compensation for loss of cattle in Zoonotic diseases
New liberation war starts for neutral govt: Fakhrul
Rain bring relief from sweltering heat
Jatiya Sangsad sits today
Tahsan, Mithila, Faria cleared of Evaly fraud charges


Latest News
Police action on hartal supporters leaves several injured
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft