Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:43 PM
Cop killed in Khulna road crash

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

A 36-year-old policeman was crushed under the wheels of a bus on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Fakirhat upazila of Bagerhat district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Illias Hossain, a constable of Fakirhat Model Police Station.
Chief Coordinator Inspector of Bagerhat SM Ashraful Alam said the Khulna-bound bus hit the motorbike of Illias and ran over him at Kakdanga intersection around 11am, leaving the cop dead on spot.
Later, his body was sent to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.    -UNB



