Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Beautysiaa inaugurates its first outlet at Banshudhara City

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Observer Desk

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury inaugurates the first outlet of Beautysiaa at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital on Saturday (March 26, 2022). photo: observer

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury inaugurates the first outlet of Beautysiaa at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital on Saturday (March 26, 2022). photo: observer

The first outlet of Beautysiaa was inaugurated at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on Saturday (March 26, 2022).
Popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the event while officials including Shafiqul Islam Shojib, Managing Director of Beautysiaa and Chairman Nargis Sultana were present among others.
Beautysiaa is an e-commerce and online based company which was launched online on December 16, 2021 featured with authentic Korean skin care products.
Shafiqul Islam Shojib, Managing Director of Beautysiaa said at the inauguration of the outlet, "No one should be deceived by using counterfeit products. Everyone should be aware of skin care and use the original product. We take care of all the people who bring skin problems to us by skin care experts. Our main goal is not only to sell products, but also customer satisfaction. Since we are getting a huge response, we will try to open a Beautysiaa outlet not only in Dhaka but later in the whole of Bangladesh".
Chairman of the company Nargis Sultana further said, "We started out as product retailers for a variety of well-known brands, including Korean Skin Care, but as we worked with customers, we began to realize that not only skin care, but customers need fashion and lifestyle guides to complete their beauty lifestyle. So, according to the needs of the customers, Beautysiaa plans to expand their field and launch a fashion and lifestyle platform for the customers including makeup, clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty accessories".
CTO and Head of Business Development of Beautysiaa Mr Uzzal Miah said, "Giving customers best product and service is our first priority, we take actions as early as possible to any complain of customers against company's product and service and try to improve it as soon as possible". For buy any products from Beautysiaa visit to their website www.beautysiaa.com and get beauty and lifestyle tips visit their blogsite: www.blog.beautysiaa.com and also buy directly go their first outlet at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex Level-01, Block-C, Shop-27/A.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cop killed in Khulna road crash
Beautysiaa inaugurates its first outlet at Banshudhara City
Mild heat wave may continue
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
BD calls British parliament to move a motion recognising 1971 genocide
Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University
Showers likely over Dhaka within 24hrs
DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city


Latest News
Police action on hartal supporters leaves several injured
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft