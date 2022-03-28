Beautysiaa inaugurates its first outlet at Banshudhara City



Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury inaugurates the first outlet of Beautysiaa at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital on Saturday (March 26, 2022). photo: observer

Popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the event while officials including Shafiqul Islam Shojib, Managing Director of Beautysiaa and Chairman Nargis Sultana were present among others.

Beautysiaa is an e-commerce and online based company which was launched online on December 16, 2021 featured with authentic Korean skin care products.

Shafiqul Islam Shojib, Managing Director of Beautysiaa said at the inauguration of the outlet, "No one should be deceived by using counterfeit products. Everyone should be aware of skin care and use the original product. We take care of all the people who bring skin problems to us by skin care experts. Our main goal is not only to sell products, but also customer satisfaction. Since we are getting a huge response, we will try to open a Beautysiaa outlet not only in Dhaka but later in the whole of Bangladesh".

Chairman of the company Nargis Sultana further said, "We started out as product retailers for a variety of well-known brands, including Korean Skin Care, but as we worked with customers, we began to realize that not only skin care, but customers need fashion and lifestyle guides to complete their beauty lifestyle. So, according to the needs of the customers, Beautysiaa plans to expand their field and launch a fashion and lifestyle platform for the customers including makeup, clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty accessories".

CTO and Head of Business Development of Beautysiaa Mr Uzzal Miah said, "Giving customers best product and service is our first priority, we take actions as early as possible to any complain of customers against company's product and service and try to improve it as soon as possible". For buy any products from Beautysiaa visit to their website www.beautysiaa.com and get beauty and lifestyle tips visit their blogsite: www.blog.beautysiaa.com and also buy directly go their first outlet at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex Level-01, Block-C, Shop-27/A.







