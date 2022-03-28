Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 March, 2022, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Mild heat wave may continue

Published : Monday, 28 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Bogura, Dinajpur and Nilphamari and it may continue, said a met office bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing at 9am on Sunday.
Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions, it said.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cop killed in Khulna road crash
Beautysiaa inaugurates its first outlet at Banshudhara City
Mild heat wave may continue
NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war
BD calls British parliament to move a motion recognising 1971 genocide
Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University
Showers likely over Dhaka within 24hrs
DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city


Latest News
Police action on hartal supporters leaves several injured
Three killed in Gopalganj road accident
Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
58 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russian troops have left Chernobyl town: Mayor
Schools in Kyiv to resume online classes from today
Ukraine claims Russia withdrawing troops from Kyiv
LDA's half-day hartal underway, Shahbagh blocked
World powers must 'keep talking' with Putin: Frence FM
Bangladeshi journo, engineer missing in Libya
Most Read News
Who is in charge of Euro-Atlantic community, asks Zelenskyy
DU's IML gets Tk 7.5 million from Japan
Bangladesh marching forward in indomitable speed: Hasan
Charges against PK Halder, 13 others accepted; warrant issued
Killer wanted to leave country after Tipu murder: DB
Celebrating 51 years of Independence
Mashrafe heaps praise on Shakib, Taskin for their sacrifice
Policeman killed in Bagerhat road crush
Bangladesh sees 43 new Covid cases
Kazakhstan citizen killed in Rooppur project, 3 Belarusians held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft