Mild heat wave may continue

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Bogura, Dinajpur and Nilphamari and it may continue, said a met office bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing at 9am on Sunday.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions, it said.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. -BSS











