Sunday, 27 March, 2022, 6:53 AM
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

LVIV, Mar 26:  Nights are spent huddling underground from Russian strikes pounding their encircled city into rubble. Daylight hours are devoted to hunting down drinkable water and running the risk of standing in line for the little food available as shells and bombs rain down.
This is what now passes for life in Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine where death is everywhere. It isn't - yet - quite as synonymous with atrocious human suffering as the pulverized southern city of Mariupol has become in the 31 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.
But similarly besieged, blockaded and pounded from afar by Russian troops, Chernihiv's remaining residents are terrified that with each blast, bomb and body that lies uncollected on the streets, they're caught in the same macabre trap of unescapable killings and destruction.
"In basements at night, everyone is talking about one thing: Chernihiv becoming (the) next Mariupol," said 38-year-old resident Ihar Kazmerchak, a linguistics scholar.
He spoke to The Associated Press by cellphone, amid incessant beeps signaling that his battery was dying. The city is without power, running water and heating.



