Jubo League activist killed, another injured in Jashore

JASHORE, Mar 26: A local Jubo League activist was killed and another injured in an attack allegedly by their party men here in the district town on Friday night. The incident took place at 11:00pm at Puraton Koshba Kanthaltola area.

Deceased Rumman, 31, was the son of Liakat

Patwari, a resident of Talikhola Madrasa road.

Rumman had an altercation with some of his party men over establishing supremacy in the area, locals said.

As a sequel to that, 8 to 10 people hacked Rumman indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot. Shakil, 30, who was also with Rumman, was injured in the attack and was admitted to Jashore 250-Bed Hospital.

Dr Prashenjit Saha of the emergency department of the hospital said Rumman died before arrival and the condition of Shakil is very critical.

Kotwali Police Station OC Tajul Islam said Rumman was killed by some of his party activists.







