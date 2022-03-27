Video
Biden meets Ukraine ministers as Russia signals scaled down goals

Published : Sunday, 27 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

KYIV, Mar 26: US President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian ministers Saturday, as Russia signalled it may scale down its war aims after failing to break the nation's resistance in a month of fighting and deadly attacks on civilians.
During the meeting, Biden was seated at a long white table alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin facing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, a White House pool report said.
The US leader has been leading efforts among Western allies to press Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, branding the Russian president as a "war criminal" over the assaults on civilians.
Putin had sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, vowing to destroy the country's military and topple pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelensky.
But his army has made little progress on capturing key cities, and its attacks on civilians have become more deadly.
In a surprise statement, Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian general, suggested the time had come for a considerably reduced "main goal" of controlling Donbas, an eastern region already partly held by Russian proxies.





